Earnings results for Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 12/10/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Ambow Education last released its earnings data on September 15th, 2020. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $22 million during the quarter. Ambow Education has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO)

Dividend Strength: Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO)

Ambow Education does not currently pay a dividend. Ambow Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO)

In the past three months, Ambow Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Ambow Education is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO



The P/E ratio of Ambow Education is -5.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ambow Education has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

