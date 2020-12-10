Earnings results for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Ciena last released its quarterly earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ciena has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Ciena has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Ciena will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ciena in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.46%. The high price target for CIEN is $73.00 and the low price target for CIEN is $45.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ciena has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.95, Ciena has a forecasted upside of 16.5% from its current price of $47.18. Ciena has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena does not currently pay a dividend. Ciena does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

In the past three months, Ciena insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,419,160.00 in company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Ciena is held by insiders. 81.63% of the stock of Ciena is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN



Earnings for Ciena are expected to decrease by -8.75% in the coming year, from $2.63 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Ciena is 19.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.41. The P/E ratio of Ciena is 19.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 80.56. Ciena has a PEG Ratio of 1.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ciena has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here