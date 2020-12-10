Earnings results for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment last posted its earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company earned $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Its revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.21%. The high price target for PLAY is $35.00 and the low price target for PLAY is $7.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

In the past three months, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $445,009.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is held by insiders. 84.55% of the stock of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY



Earnings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.01) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is -14.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is -14.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 4.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

