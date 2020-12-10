Earnings results for FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/10/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

FFBW does not currently pay a dividend. FFBW does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, FFBW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of FFBW is held by insiders. Only 15.05% of the stock of FFBW is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of FFBW is 45.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.41. The P/E ratio of FFBW is 45.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.93. FFBW has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

