Earnings results for Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/10/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Frequency Electronics last announced its earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $12.95 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Frequency Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Dividend Strength: Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics does not currently pay a dividend. Frequency Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

In the past three months, Frequency Electronics insiders have bought 1,571.17% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $330,056.00 in company stock and sold $19,750.00 in company stock. 41.70% of the stock of Frequency Electronics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.98% of the stock of Frequency Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM



The P/E ratio of Frequency Electronics is -9.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Frequency Electronics is -9.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Frequency Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

