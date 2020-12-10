Earnings results for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J. Jill, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

J.Jill last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. J.Jill has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. J.Jill has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. J.Jill will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J.Jill in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.88%. The high price target for JILL is $3.20 and the low price target for JILL is $3.20. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

J.Jill has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.20, J.Jill has a forecasted downside of 24.9% from its current price of $4.26. J.Jill has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill does not currently pay a dividend. J.Jill does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

In the past three months, J.Jill insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of J.Jill is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)



The P/E ratio of J.Jill is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. J.Jill has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

