Earnings results for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Lakeland Industries last announced its earnings data on September 9th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Lakeland Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.97%. The high price target for LAKE is $31.00 and the low price target for LAKE is $24.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Lakeland Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

In the past three months, Lakeland Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of Lakeland Industries is held by insiders. 57.48% of the stock of Lakeland Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE



Earnings for Lakeland Industries are expected to decrease by -63.22% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Industries is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.41. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Industries is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.23. Lakeland Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

