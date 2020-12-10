Earnings results for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Lululemon Athletica last released its earnings results on September 8th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.2. Lululemon Athletica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Lululemon Athletica will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $363.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.09%. The high price target for LULU is $500.00 and the low price target for LULU is $219.00. There are currently 11 hold ratings, 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lululemon Athletica has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $363.25, Lululemon Athletica has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $363.56. Lululemon Athletica has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica does not currently pay a dividend. Lululemon Athletica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

In the past three months, Lululemon Athletica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of Lululemon Athletica is held by insiders. 77.88% of the stock of Lululemon Athletica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU



Earnings for Lululemon Athletica are expected to grow by 52.88% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $6.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Lululemon Athletica is 88.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.26. The P/E ratio of Lululemon Athletica is 88.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.50. Lululemon Athletica has a PEG Ratio of 4.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lululemon Athletica has a P/B Ratio of 24.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here