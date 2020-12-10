Earnings results for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/10/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microbot Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 178.16%. The high price target for MBOT is $20.00 and the low price target for MBOT is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Microbot Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Microbot Medical has a forecasted upside of 178.2% from its current price of $7.19. Microbot Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Microbot Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

In the past three months, Microbot Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $193,555.00 in company stock. Only 8.69% of the stock of Microbot Medical is held by insiders. Only 9.01% of the stock of Microbot Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT



Earnings for Microbot Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.34) per share. Microbot Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

