Earnings results for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/10/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

National Beverage last posted its earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. National Beverage has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. National Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Beverage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.34%. The high price target for FIZZ is $85.00 and the low price target for FIZZ is $38.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

National Beverage has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.33, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, National Beverage has a forecasted downside of 36.3% from its current price of $87.97. National Beverage has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage does not currently pay a dividend. National Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

In the past three months, National Beverage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.20% of the stock of National Beverage is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 27.62% of the stock of National Beverage is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ



Earnings for National Beverage are expected to grow by 5.14% in the coming year, from $3.50 to $3.68 per share. The P/E ratio of National Beverage is 28.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.41. The P/E ratio of National Beverage is 28.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 39.87. National Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 9.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

