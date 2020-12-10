Earnings results for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Oracle last issued its earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company earned $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Oracle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Oracle will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oracle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.96%. The high price target for ORCL is $70.00 and the low price target for ORCL is $41.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 16 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Oracle has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.90, Oracle has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $59.73. Oracle has been the subject of 19 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oracle has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oracle is 27.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oracle will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.47% next year. This indicates that Oracle will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

In the past three months, Oracle insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,906,167.00 in company stock. 39.10% of the stock of Oracle is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.24% of the stock of Oracle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL



Earnings for Oracle are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Oracle is 18.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.27. The P/E ratio of Oracle is 18.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 80.78. Oracle has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Oracle has a P/B Ratio of 17.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here