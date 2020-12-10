Earnings results for PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PHX Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.95%. The high price target for PHX is $2.70 and the low price target for PHX is $1.75. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PHX Minerals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.23, PHX Minerals has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $2.10. PHX Minerals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PHX Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PHX Minerals is 4.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

In the past three months, PHX Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of PHX Minerals is held by insiders. 55.70% of the stock of PHX Minerals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX



Earnings for PHX Minerals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.03 to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of PHX Minerals is -0.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PHX Minerals is -0.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PHX Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here