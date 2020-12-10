Earnings results for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Quanex Building Products last announced its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanex Building Products has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year. Quanex Building Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Quanex Building Products will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quanex Building Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.69%. The high price target for NX is $20.00 and the low price target for NX is $13.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quanex Building Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, Quanex Building Products has a forecasted downside of 25.7% from its current price of $21.98. Quanex Building Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products has a dividend yield of 1.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Quanex Building Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Quanex Building Products is 33.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Quanex Building Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.36% next year. This indicates that Quanex Building Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

In the past three months, Quanex Building Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $720,853.00 in company stock. Only 4.09% of the stock of Quanex Building Products is held by insiders. 97.98% of the stock of Quanex Building Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX



Earnings for Quanex Building Products are expected to grow by 9.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Quanex Building Products is -49.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quanex Building Products is -49.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Quanex Building Products has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

