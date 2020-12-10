Earnings results for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/10/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

Analyst Opinion on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rezolute in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.21%. The high price target for RZLT is $30.00 and the low price target for RZLT is $30.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rezolute has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Rezolute has a forecasted upside of 51.2% from its current price of $19.84. Rezolute has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute does not currently pay a dividend. Rezolute does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

In the past three months, Rezolute insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $402,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT



More latest stories: here