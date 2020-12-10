Earnings results for SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

Sina Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/10/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

SINA last issued its earnings data on October 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm earned $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. Its revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. SINA has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. SINA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SINA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.91%. The high price target for SINA is $79.00 and the low price target for SINA is $57.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA does not currently pay a dividend. SINA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

In the past three months, SINA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of SINA is held by insiders. 55.19% of the stock of SINA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA



Earnings for SINA are expected to grow by 338.46% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of SINA is -30.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SINA is -30.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SINA has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

