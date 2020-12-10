Earnings results for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.23.

Vail Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Its revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vail Resorts has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.4. Vail Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Vail Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $244.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.57%. The high price target for MTN is $312.00 and the low price target for MTN is $190.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Vail Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

In the past three months, Vail Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,732,868.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Vail Resorts is held by insiders. 90.83% of the stock of Vail Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN



Earnings for Vail Resorts are expected to grow by 733.77% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $6.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Vail Resorts is 123.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.26. The P/E ratio of Vail Resorts is 123.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.50. Vail Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 7.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

