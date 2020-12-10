Earnings results for Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Zedge last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $2.70 million during the quarter. Zedge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE)

Dividend Strength: Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE)

Zedge does not currently pay a dividend. Zedge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE)

In the past three months, Zedge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.80% of the stock of Zedge is held by insiders. Only 22.54% of the stock of Zedge is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE



The P/E ratio of Zedge is -18.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zedge is -18.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zedge has a P/B Ratio of 6.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

