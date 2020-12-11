Earnings results for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/11/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Construction Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.86%. The high price target for ROAD is $26.00 and the low price target for ROAD is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Construction Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.36, Construction Partners has a forecasted downside of 30.1% from its current price of $29.11. Construction Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Construction Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

In the past three months, Construction Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.94% of the stock of Construction Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.75% of the stock of Construction Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD



Earnings for Construction Partners are expected to grow by 14.08% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Construction Partners is 38.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.45. The P/E ratio of Construction Partners is 38.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.90. Construction Partners has a PEG Ratio of 4.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Construction Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

