Earnings results for Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Dividend Strength: Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International does not currently pay a dividend. Genius Brands International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

In the past three months, Genius Brands International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.98% of the stock of Genius Brands International is held by insiders. Only 14.76% of the stock of Genius Brands International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS



Genius Brands International has a P/B Ratio of 6.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

