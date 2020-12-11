Earnings results for Global Blue Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Global Blue Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:GB)

Dividend Strength: Global Blue Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group does not currently pay a dividend. Global Blue Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Blue Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:GB)

In the past three months, Global Blue Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Global Blue Group is held by insiders. 37.41% of the stock of Global Blue Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Blue Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:GB)



Global Blue Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

