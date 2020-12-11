Earnings results for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/11/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Johnson Outdoors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.57%. The high price target for JOUT is $103.00 and the low price target for JOUT is $90.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Johnson Outdoors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.50, Johnson Outdoors has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $90.55. Johnson Outdoors has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Johnson Outdoors has been increasing its dividend for 5 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

In the past three months, Johnson Outdoors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $848,395.00 in company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of Johnson Outdoors is held by insiders. 66.00% of the stock of Johnson Outdoors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT



The P/E ratio of Johnson Outdoors is 20.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Johnson Outdoors is 20.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.89. Johnson Outdoors has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

