Earnings results for POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

POSCO last released its quarterly earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. POSCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for POSCO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.00%. The high price target for PKX is $59.00 and the low price target for PKX is $59.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

POSCO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, POSCO has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $63.44. POSCO has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. POSCO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of POSCO is 22.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, POSCO will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.24% next year. This indicates that POSCO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

In the past three months, POSCO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of POSCO is held by insiders. Only 3.18% of the stock of POSCO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of POSCO (NYSE:PKX



Earnings for POSCO are expected to grow by 126.69% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $6.03 per share. The P/E ratio of POSCO is 26.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of POSCO is 26.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.63. POSCO has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. POSCO has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

