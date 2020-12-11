Earnings results for US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

U.S. Gold last released its earnings results on September 11th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Gold has generated ($3.17) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.97%. The high price target for USAU is $17.50 and the low price target for USAU is $17.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

U.S. Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, U.S. Gold has a forecasted upside of 56.0% from its current price of $11.22. U.S. Gold has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)

In the past three months, U.S. Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of U.S. Gold is held by insiders. Only 3.04% of the stock of U.S. Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU



Earnings for U.S. Gold are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.30) to ($3.24) per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Gold is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of U.S. Gold is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. U.S. Gold has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

