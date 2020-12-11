Earnings results for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Value Line last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 11th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $10.33 million during the quarter. Value Line has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Value Line has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Value Line has been increasing its dividend for 5 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

In the past three months, Value Line insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of Value Line is held by insiders. Only 7.54% of the stock of Value Line is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU



The P/E ratio of Value Line is 17.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of Value Line is 17.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.04. Value Line has a P/B Ratio of 5.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

