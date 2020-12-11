Earnings results for Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.99%. The high price target for LAZR is $41.00 and the low price target for LAZR is $41.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of "Hold."

Luminar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Luminar Technologies has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $34.17. Luminar Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Luminar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Luminar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Luminar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

