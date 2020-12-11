Earnings results for Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Manufacturing Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Virco Mfg. last released its earnings results on September 14th, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Virco Mfg. has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Virco Mfg. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Dividend Strength: Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. does not currently pay a dividend. Virco Mfg. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

In the past three months, Virco Mfg. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.67% of the stock of Virco Mfg. is held by insiders. Only 19.98% of the stock of Virco Mfg. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC



The P/E ratio of Virco Mfg. is -22.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Virco Mfg. is -22.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Virco Mfg. has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here