Earnings results for Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/11/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.75.

Analyst Opinion on Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.32%. The high price target for XBIO is $2.50 and the low price target for XBIO is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Xenetic Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.25, Xenetic Biosciences has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $2.28. Xenetic Biosciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Xenetic Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

In the past three months, Xenetic Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Xenetic Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 3.19% of the stock of Xenetic Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO



Earnings for Xenetic Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.30) per share. Xenetic Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

