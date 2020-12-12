EDESA BIOTECH (NASDAQ:EDSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech last released its earnings results on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Edesa Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Edesa Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EDESA BIOTECH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech’s stock was trading at $2.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EDSA stock has increased by 97.6% and is now trading at $4.94.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ASANA? (NYSE:ASAN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asana in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

LULULEMON ATHLETICA (NASDAQ:LULU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.6. Lululemon Athletica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LULULEMON ATHLETICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica’s stock was trading at $193.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LULU stock has increased by 77.7% and is now trading at $344.32.

TUSCAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:THCB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TUSCAN? (NASDAQ:THCB)

