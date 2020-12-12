MONGODB (NASDAQ:MDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB last posted its earnings data on December 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business earned $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. MongoDB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONGODB’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB’s stock was trading at $123.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MDB stock has increased by 174.5% and is now trading at $340.00.

OXFORD INDUSTRIES (NYSE:OXM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OXFORD INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries’ stock was trading at $50.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OXM shares have increased by 10.2% and is now trading at $55.11.

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS (NYSE:ASO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS? (NYSE:ASO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

VALUE LINE (NASDAQ:VALU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 11th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $10.33 million during the quarter. Value Line has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9.

HOW HAS VALUE LINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line’s stock was trading at $29.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VALU stock has increased by 9.1% and is now trading at $31.77.