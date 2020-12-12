THOR INDUSTRIES (NYSE:THO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on December 7th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Its revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Thor Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THOR INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries’ stock was trading at $52.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, THO shares have increased by 81.2% and is now trading at $95.17.

PHOTRONICS (NASDAQ:PLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics last issued its earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Photronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PHOTRONICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics’ stock was trading at $11.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PLAB stock has decreased by 1.5% and is now trading at $11.25.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS (NYSE:NX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products last announced its earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Its revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanex Building Products has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year. Quanex Building Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products’ stock was trading at $14.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NX shares have increased by 51.3% and is now trading at $22.22.

