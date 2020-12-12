(BF.A) (NYSE:BF.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BF.A)

(BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $753 million during the quarter. (BF.A) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. (BF.A) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF (BF.A)? (NYSE:BF.A)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for (BF.A) in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

GREIF (NYSE:GEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEF)

Greif last posted its earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Greif has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Greif has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREIF’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GEF)

Greif’s stock was trading at $27.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GEF stock has increased by 73.8% and is now trading at $48.17.

CIENA (NYSE:CIEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena last issued its earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Ciena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIENA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena’s stock was trading at $38.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CIEN stock has increased by 23.1% and is now trading at $47.81.

VIRNETX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VHC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VIRNETX? (NYSE:VHC)

