ASTRONOVA (NASDAQ:ALOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year. AstroNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASTRONOVA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova’s stock was trading at $10.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALOT stock has increased by 8.3% and is now trading at $10.99.

CAMPBELL SOUP (NYSE:CPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Campbell Soup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMPBELL SOUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup’s stock was trading at $50.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CPB shares have decreased by 6.5% and is now trading at $47.21.

ADOBE (NASDAQ:ADBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe last released its earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. Adobe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADOBE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe’s stock was trading at $315.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADBE stock has increased by 51.0% and is now trading at $475.91.

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL BLUE GROUP? (NYSE:GB)

Wall Street analysts have given Global Blue Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Global Blue Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.