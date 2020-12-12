RYB EDUCATION (NYSE:RYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education last released its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. RYB Education has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. RYB Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RYB EDUCATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education’s stock was trading at $3.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RYB shares have decreased by 29.5% and is now trading at $2.61.

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER (NYSE:KEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power last released its earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. Korea Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KOREA ELECTRIC POWER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power’s stock was trading at $8.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KEP stock has increased by 25.6% and is now trading at $10.74.

ORACLE (NYSE:ORCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle last released its earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Oracle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORACLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle’s stock was trading at $44.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ORCL stock has increased by 35.5% and is now trading at $60.61.

CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS (NASDAQ:ROAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 11th, 2020. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company earned $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4.

HOW HAS CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners’ stock was trading at $14.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ROAD shares have increased by 94.8% and is now trading at $27.70.