AUTOZONE (NYSE:AZO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. AutoZone has generated $71.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. AutoZone has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUTOZONE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone’s stock was trading at $1,089.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AZO stock has increased by 6.1% and is now trading at $1,155.30.

STONEX GROUP (NASDAQ:SNEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. StoneX Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF STONEX GROUP? (NASDAQ:SNEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneX Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atea Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:AVIR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

CADIZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDZI)

HOW HAS CADIZ’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz’s stock was trading at $10.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDZI shares have increased by 2.2% and is now trading at $10.40.