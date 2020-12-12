CANTEL MEDICAL (NYSE:CMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 17th, 2020. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm earned $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. Cantel Medical has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.6.

HOW HAS CANTEL MEDICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical’s stock was trading at $49.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMD shares have increased by 49.8% and is now trading at $74.46.

DESIGNER BRANDS (NYSE:DBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands last released its earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business earned $652.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Designer Brands has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year. Designer Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DESIGNER BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands’ stock was trading at $11.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DBI stock has decreased by 35.5% and is now trading at $7.16.

HOOKER FURNITURE (NASDAQ:HOFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hooker Furniture has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOOKER FURNITURE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture’s stock was trading at $15.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HOFT stock has increased by 124.1% and is now trading at $33.62.

U.S. GOLD (NASDAQ:USAU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold last posted its earnings results on September 11th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Gold has generated ($3.17) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS U.S. GOLD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold’s stock was trading at $0.5289 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USAU shares have increased by 2,115.9% and is now trading at $11.72.