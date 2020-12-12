KLX ENERGY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KLXE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 6th, 2020. The reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $3.35. KLX Energy Services has generated ($21.60) earnings per share over the last year. KLX Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KLX ENERGY SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services’ stock was trading at $6.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KLXE shares have increased by 21.3% and is now trading at $7.64.

NCINO (NASDAQ:NCNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino last issued its earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. nCino has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF NCINO? (NASDAQ:NCNO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for nCino in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

COSTCO WHOLESALE (NASDAQ:COST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Its revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Costco Wholesale has generated $8.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Costco Wholesale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COSTCO WHOLESALE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s stock was trading at $297.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COST shares have increased by 26.1% and is now trading at $375.10.

BROOGE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BROG)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF BROOGE ENERGY? (NASDAQ:BROG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brooge Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”