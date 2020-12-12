GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE (NYSE:GWRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software last released its earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business earned $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. Guidewire Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software’s stock was trading at $80.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GWRE shares have increased by 52.4% and is now trading at $123.23.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS (NYSE:UNFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods last posted its earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Its revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year. United Natural Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED NATURAL FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods’ stock was trading at $6.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UNFI stock has increased by 130.8% and is now trading at $15.58.

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:PLAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business earned $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Its revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stock was trading at $17.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PLAY shares have increased by 39.8% and is now trading at $25.02.

FUTURE FINTECH GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FTFT)

HOW HAS FUTURE FINTECH GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group’s stock was trading at $0.8241 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FTFT shares have increased by 169.4% and is now trading at $2.22.