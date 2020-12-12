CHEWY (NYSE:CHWY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy last released its earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Chewy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHEWY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy’s stock was trading at $25.46 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHWY stock has increased by 234.3% and is now trading at $85.11.

(GEF.B) EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GEF.B)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN (GEF.B)? (NYSE:GEF.B)

Wall Street analysts have given (GEF.B) a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but (GEF.B) wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

NATIONAL BEVERAGE (NASDAQ:FIZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage last posted its earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. National Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL BEVERAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage’s stock was trading at $41.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FIZZ stock has increased by 103.2% and is now trading at $84.40.

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GNUS)

HOW HAS GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International’s stock was trading at $0.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GNUS stock has increased by 566.7% and is now trading at $1.60.