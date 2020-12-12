H&R BLOCK (NYSE:HRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. H&R Block has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS H&R BLOCK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block’s stock was trading at $19.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HRB stock has decreased by 16.5% and is now trading at $15.91.

ARGAN (NYSE:AGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGX)

Argan last released its earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. The business earned $127.33 million during the quarter. Argan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Argan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARGAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AGX)

Argan’s stock was trading at $35.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AGX stock has increased by 32.1% and is now trading at $46.77.

DAILY JOURNAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DJCO)

HOW HAS DAILY JOURNAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal’s stock was trading at $202.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DJCO stock has increased by 49.0% and is now trading at $301.20.

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRCH)

HOW HAS TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources’ stock was trading at $0.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRCH stock has increased by 68.9% and is now trading at $0.76.