(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BF.B)

(BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $753 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. Its revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. (BF.B) has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. (BF.B) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS (BF.B)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BF.B)

(BF.B)’s stock was trading at $55.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BF.B stock has increased by 36.6% and is now trading at $76.15.

VERINT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:VRNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Its revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verint Systems has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.1. Verint Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERINT SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems’ stock was trading at $44.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VRNT shares have increased by 33.1% and is now trading at $59.07.

VAIL RESORTS (NYSE:MTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts last announced its earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.23. The firm earned $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vail Resorts has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.8. Vail Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VAIL RESORTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts’ stock was trading at $155.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTN shares have increased by 78.6% and is now trading at $277.98.

EROS STX GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESGC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EROS STX GLOBAL? (NYSE:ESGC)

