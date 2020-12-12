OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:OPTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 14th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $0.17 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ocean Power Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies’ stock was trading at $0.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OPTT shares have increased by 351.0% and is now trading at $2.21.

RH (NYSE:RH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RH)

RH last released its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. RH has generated $11.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. RH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RH)

RH’s stock was trading at $126.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RH stock has increased by 239.7% and is now trading at $428.88.

BROADCOM (NASDAQ:AVGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company earned $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Its revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has generated $17.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.1. Broadcom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROADCOM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom’s stock was trading at $245.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVGO stock has increased by 65.0% and is now trading at $405.82.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GVA)

HOW HAS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction’s stock was trading at $14.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GVA shares have increased by 80.9% and is now trading at $27.02.