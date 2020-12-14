Earnings results for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 12/14/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BHP Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for BHP Group.

Dividend Strength: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BHP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BHP Group is 61.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BHP Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.57% next year. This indicates that BHP Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

In the past three months, BHP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of BHP Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP



Earnings for BHP Group are expected to decrease by -4.43% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $4.53 per share. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 18.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.26. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 18.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.53. BHP Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BHP Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here