Earnings results for Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Champions Oncology last issued its earnings results on September 14th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business earned $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Champions Oncology has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Champions Oncology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Champions Oncology.

Dividend Strength: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Champions Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

In the past three months, Champions Oncology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.80% of the stock of Champions Oncology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.73% of the stock of Champions Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR



Earnings for Champions Oncology are expected to grow by 328.57% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Champions Oncology is -102.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Champions Oncology is -102.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Champions Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 25.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here