Earnings results for GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

GEE Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/14/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for GEE Group.

Dividend Strength: GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

GEE Group does not currently pay a dividend. GEE Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

In the past three months, GEE Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.87% of the stock of GEE Group is held by insiders. Only 16.73% of the stock of GEE Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB



GEE Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

