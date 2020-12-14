Earnings results for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/14/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

HEXO last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm earned $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. HEXO has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HEXO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.00%. The high price target for HEXO is $1.00 and the low price target for HEXO is $0.60. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HEXO has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO does not currently pay a dividend. HEXO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

In the past three months, HEXO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.65% of the stock of HEXO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO



Earnings for HEXO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of HEXO is -0.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

