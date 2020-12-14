Earnings results for Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/14/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.92.

Analyst Opinion on Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Jianpu Technology.

Dividend Strength: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Jianpu Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

In the past three months, Jianpu Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.55% of the stock of Jianpu Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT



Earnings for Jianpu Technology are expected to grow by 128.57% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $5.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Jianpu Technology is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Jianpu Technology is -1.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Jianpu Technology has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here