Earnings results for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/14/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Qudian last issued its earnings data on September 7th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter. Qudian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Qudian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Qudian (NYSE:QD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qudian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 129.57%. The high price target for QD is $4.03 and the low price target for QD is $1.33. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian does not currently pay a dividend. Qudian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qudian (NYSE:QD)

In the past three months, Qudian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.52% of the stock of Qudian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qudian (NYSE:QD



The P/E ratio of Qudian is 3.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.26. The P/E ratio of Qudian is 3.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.96. Qudian has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

