Earnings results for Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/14/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Rafael.

Dividend Strength: Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael does not currently pay a dividend. Rafael does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

In the past three months, Rafael insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.10% of the stock of Rafael is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.43% of the stock of Rafael is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rafael (NYSE:RFL



The P/E ratio of Rafael is -44.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rafael is -44.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rafael has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

