Earnings results for Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/14/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Vince last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Vince has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year. Vince has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Vince.

Dividend Strength: Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince does not currently pay a dividend. Vince does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

In the past three months, Vince insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 74.00% of the stock of Vince is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.02% of the stock of Vince is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vince (NYSE:VNCE



Earnings for Vince are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.30) to ($2.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Vince is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vince is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vince has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here