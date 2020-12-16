Earnings results for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 12/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

ABM Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 8th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. ABM Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020. ABM Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ABM Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.68%. The high price target for ABM is $45.00 and the low price target for ABM is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ABM Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ABM Industries is 36.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ABM Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.62% next year. This indicates that ABM Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

In the past three months, ABM Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,005,342.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of ABM Industries is held by insiders. 84.10% of the stock of ABM Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM



Earnings for ABM Industries are expected to decrease by -4.88% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $2.34 per share. The P/E ratio of ABM Industries is -456.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ABM Industries is -456.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ABM Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

